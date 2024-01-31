Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,488 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of O-I Glass worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

