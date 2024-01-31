Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 55,528 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,528 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Neogen worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $84,319,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $97,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $72,680,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

NEOG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

