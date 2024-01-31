Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of ImmunoGen worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 822,462 shares of company stock worth $17,481,292. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IMGN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

