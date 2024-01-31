PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Raymond James

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRV.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.74 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.10.

PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

