Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Down to $58.41

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.41, but opened at $57.10. Progress Software shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 37,243 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $744,617. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $37,308,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,737,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $18,751,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Progress Software by 1,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

