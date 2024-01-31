ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Position Raised by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.29% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $321,000.

Shares of BATS:VIXM opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

