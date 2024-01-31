Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after buying an additional 121,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 161,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 266,724 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

