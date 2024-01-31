PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 18,460 shares.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 717.03% and a negative net margin of 192.12%.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

