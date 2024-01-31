Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cohu, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cohu in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Cohu’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million.

COHU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 54.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

