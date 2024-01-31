Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:WMB opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $84,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
