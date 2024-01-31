QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $323.73

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.73 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 364.80 ($4.64). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 361.20 ($4.59), with a volume of 896,674 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QQ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.91) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 445 ($5.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,006.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger purchased 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($50,623.11). Insiders bought 12,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

