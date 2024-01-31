QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.