Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

RPD opened at $58.11 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,500,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

