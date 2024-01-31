Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Insider Value Llp Ima Acquires 51,921 Shares

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Value Llp Ima also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Value Llp Ima bought 46,241 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.