Raymond James Comments on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.66. The company had revenue of C$39.75 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

