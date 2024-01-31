Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.