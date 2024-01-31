Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,665 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in GMS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.77. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

