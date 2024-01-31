Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,699 KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 218,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KB opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.