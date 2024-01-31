Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,286 Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

VTS opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.46 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

