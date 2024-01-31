Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 511.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.