Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Atkore by 23.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ATKR stock opened at $156.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

