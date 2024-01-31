Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Source Capital worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Source Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Source Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Source Capital by 235.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

