Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 974,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 212,883 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

