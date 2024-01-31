Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

