Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.55.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

