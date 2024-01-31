Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

