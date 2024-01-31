Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

GGZ stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

