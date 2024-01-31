Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 98.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

