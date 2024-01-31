Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

