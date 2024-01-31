Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last three months. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,045,000 after purchasing an additional 708,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

