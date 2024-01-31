Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently:

1/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $226.00.

1/22/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $207.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

