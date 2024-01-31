Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently:
- 1/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $226.00.
- 1/22/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2023 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $207.00.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
