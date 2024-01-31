Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSRM. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

SSR Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after purchasing an additional 180,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 80,649 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,694,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,352,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

