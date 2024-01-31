Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Argonaut Gold had a negative net margin of 46.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of C$140.60 million during the quarter.

TSE AR opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

