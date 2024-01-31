Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cormark cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

