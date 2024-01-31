Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.19). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,860,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,609,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

