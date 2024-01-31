Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trustmark Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

