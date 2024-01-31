Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

