Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of United States Steel worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in United States Steel by 930.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,102,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

