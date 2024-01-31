Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $194.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $195.12.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

