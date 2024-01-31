Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.42 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

