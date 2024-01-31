Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Nucor by 13.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.55.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

