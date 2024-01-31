Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

