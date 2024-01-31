Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1,148.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 748,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $24,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after purchasing an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 13.8% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 3,835,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

