Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,602,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after acquiring an additional 259,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 206,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Stock Performance
Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $147.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.
Arrow Electronics Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
