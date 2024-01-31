Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

NYSE:THC opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

