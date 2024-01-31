Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,269 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

