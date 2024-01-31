Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,088 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $57,540,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

