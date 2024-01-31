REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 26594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

REV Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of REV Group by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

