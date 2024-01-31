Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 81.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

RVNC stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $483.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The company had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 288,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 105,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 683,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 131,442 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

