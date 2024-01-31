Reviewing GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSV and Coterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GSV alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.10 $4.07 billion $2.91 8.70

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 33.97% 17.14% 10.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares GSV and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.5% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GSV has a beta of -153.02, meaning that its stock price is 15,402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GSV and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 4 12 0 2.75

Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $32.07, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats GSV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

(Get Free Report)

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GSV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.